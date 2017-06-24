US rapper 50 Cent has made romantic overtures towards British actress Helen Mirren after the pair were photographed sharing an intimate glance at an awards ceremony.

The New Yorker, 41, who began selling drugs aged 12, said that 71-year-old Mirren, who won an Oscar for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II, "just has that thing".

He made the comment in an Instagram post Friday(23 June) accompanying a picture from a newspaper that showed Mirren gazing at him with a twinkle in her eye at the closing ceremony of the Monte Carlo Television Festival.

"I think I love her man, I'm trying not to stare at her. She know she turns me on. She just has that thing, you know I can't describe it. LOL," he wrote.

Unfortunately for Fiddy, Mirren has been married for almost 20 years to Californian director Taylor Hackford, himself an Oscar winner.

However, the unmarried rapper doesn't appear to be having any problems picking up other female A-listers.

In 2011, he dated American comedian Chelsea Handler in what she admitted was "not the most serious relationship", adding that the rapper was a "sweetheart and he's so cute".

The In da Club singer has got previous form when it comes to flirting with mature British actresses. Dame Julie Walters, 67, touched his tongue while on the set of The Graham Norton Show in 2015.

He had been telling Walters and Norton about the various gunshot wounds he suffered while hustling before his music career took off, claiming that a piece of a bullet was still lodged in his tongue and made him a superb practitioner of oral sex.

Piqued by his claim, the Educating Rita star demanded to give it a feel.