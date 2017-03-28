If you are a PC user and an owner of a Razer mouse or keyboard, you may have woken up on Monday (27 March)to find they had been restored to their default settings. That's because Razer had a server outage over the weekend, which caused users to lose all of their carefully-calibrated custom layouts.

Razer stores drivers and configuration settings for its hardware in its Razer Synapse cloud service. There, users can assign custom controls to their keyboard, mouse and other peripherals as well as view heatmaps that show the buttons they use most during gameplay.

The upside to this service is that settings are stored automatically online, eliminating the need for users to re-assign controls every time they start a new game. Unfortunately, it also means if Razer's servers go down, users' settings go with it.

It's a particularly annoying problem when Razer charges up to £180 for its high-end gaming keyboards and up to £150 for a mouse.

Equally frustrating for users is that this is the second time Razer Synapse has run into problems in as many months. The company told users via Twitter that its cloud service was experiencing "login issues" but didn't elaborate on details. IBTimes UK has contacted the company for further information.

The company later tweeted that all of its services had been "fully stabilised", although some users continued to report issues. Others have pointed out that introducing an offline mode, which users have repeatedly requested from Razer, would have nullified the problem.