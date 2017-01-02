Real Madrid look set to battle it out with Barcelona and Manchester City for the signature of Borussia Dortmund starlet Julian Weigl. AS recently claimed that both the Catalans and the Etihad outfit had identified the midfielder as a key target, and the Spanish publication now adds that Los Blancos will enter the race after the player himself offered his services to the reigning Champions League winners.

The 21-year-old Germany international has garnered a reputation as one of the most promising holding midfielders in Europe. However, last month he appeared to close the door on a move away from Dortmund after putting pen to paper on a new deal that expires in 2021.

Despite this, reports in Spain have suggested he could still have his head turned at the end of the season after being listed as a target for some of Europe's biggest teams.

AS reported last week Barcelona see the German as the 'new Sergio Busquets', with Luis Enrique currently having no options to serve as the Spaniard's back-up.

However, the Spanish publication also noted that Pep Guardiola saw the player as a top priority for Manchester City's 2017-18 campaign.

And AS now splashes the story that Real Madrid are in the mix after Weigl's agents offered them the chance to beat Barcelona and City for the player's name.

AS also believes Real will have a big advantage when it comes to persuading Dortmund over a move as Zinedine Zidane is happy to wait until 2018 to sign the German.

The French boss currently has Casemiro in that role and is expected to add academy starlet Marcos Llorente to his squad in the summer following an impressive campaign on loan at Alaves.

AS suggests Weigl would be open to this option as he wants to continue his development at Signal Iduna Park – as he recently proved by signing a new long-term deal with the Bundesliga giants.