Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is still of interest to Real Madrid, according to the goalkeeper's agent – who is in frequent contact with the Spanish champions.

Since returning from a three-year loan spell with Atletico Madrid and immediately displacing the long-serving Petr Cech in 2014, Courtois has served as the club's undisputed number one choice in goal. The Belgium international has, however, found himself linked with a return to the Spanish capital during that time, with both he and his Manchester United counterpart David de Gea touted as long-term targets for Zinedine Zidane's side.

Real Madrid would appear to have shifted their priorities for now, however. Zidane has insisted on a number of occasions the club's current number one Keylor Navas remains firmly in his plans, with club president Florentino Perez recently ruling out a move for De Gea after insisting there have been no talks with United since a proposed switch fell through on transfer deadline day in 2015.

Real's interest in Milan starlet Gianluigi Donnarumma would also appear to work in United's and Chelsea's favour, but according to Courtois' agent Christophe Henrotay, interest in his client hasn't gone away.

"Of course Thibaut is of interest to the big clubs, including the last Champions League winners," Henrotay told Belgium's Sport Magazine. "He is someone who helps you makes you win games and titles. I regularly meet the directors of Real Madrid and of course, Thibaut's case has come up. It is my role to keep him updated on the situation."

Courtois's current deal at Stamford Bridge runs until 2019 but the 25-year-old is currently in talks over a new one. According to the Daily Mail, the Belgian is currently earning £90,000 per week at Stamford Bridge and is seeking a deal that will see him get at least double that. The report adds Chelsea are confident of coming to an agreement before the start of the 2017-18 season.