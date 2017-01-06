Real Madrid can match Barcelona's Spanish record of 39 games unbeaten in all competitions by avoiding defeat against Granada at the Santiago Bernabeu on 7 January.

Overview

James Rodriguez scored twice to help Real Madrid beat Sevilla 3-0 in the first leg of the Copa del Rey round of 16 at the Santiago Bernabeu in midweek. The capital club have won 30 of their last 38 matches in all competitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo will start after being rested for the Sevilla match. Pepe, Mateo Kovacic, Lucas Vazquez and Gareth Bale all remain sidelined through injury, while Sergio Ramos is suspended.

Granada fell to a 2-0 defeat against Osasuna in the Copa del Rey in midweek. The Andalusian club have only won one La Liga game this season and are 19th on the league table.

Matthieu Saunier and Isaac Cuenca are both out injured for the visitors.

What managers say

Zinedine Zidane: "We began very strong [against Sevilla], with intensity, as we had prepared. For a first game back from holidays it was very very good. The first 45 minutes were spectacular – physically and technically, we played an almost perfect game. Sevilla are a very good team, had been playing very well, and were confident. So to play a game like that gives you even more satisfaction. Although we know there is still a second leg to come, we are not through yet." [via ESPN]

Lucas Alcaraz: "We had clear chances [against Osasuna] and we failed to take them. Despite having control of the game, individual mistakes ended up costing us." [via Marca]

Form guide

Real Madrid (all competitions): WWWWD

(all competitions): WWWWD Last result: Real Madrid 3-0 Sevilla (Copa del Rey)

Granada (all competitions): LLDWW

(all competitions): LLDWW Last result: Osasuna 2-0 Granada (Copa del Rey)

Team news

Real Madrid possible XI: Navas; Carvajal, Varane, Nacho, Marcelo; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Vazquez, Benzema, Ronaldo

Granada possible XI: Ochoa; Tito, Lomban, Vezo, Silva; Toral, Samper, Pereira; Boga, Kravets, Carcela