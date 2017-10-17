Live 19.45 BST - Real Madrid vs Tottenham Premier League title contenders visit the Santiago Bernabeu in one of the standout fixtures of matchday three in the 2017-18 Champions League

Teams are level on points at the top of Group H after both winning their opening two matches

12-time European champions Real Madrid are unbeaten in all of their previous four meetings against tonight's opponents, winning three

The holders have not lost any of their last 29 group matches - a run that stretches back to October 2012 - and have only failed to score once in 52 attempts

Los Blancos have won 21 of their previous 23 group games on home soil, last losing in 2009

Gareth Bale denied reunion with his former side due to a lingering calf injury

Rumoured Real target Harry Kane is currently the competition's top goalscorer with five

Also: Maribor vs Liverpool, Manchester City vs Napoli

7 min 19:13 Former Espanyol stalwart Pochettino was also asked about the prospect of one day coaching Real despite Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy's desire to see him sign a new 15-year contract. He replied: "I always try to be honest. I don't like to lie. "Sometimes I lie a bit to my wife but not to the media. It's impossible. I could not train Barcelona, for many reasons we shouldn't get deep into. I hope I stay 10-15 years at Tottenham. If Levy wants I would love to sign that contract."

14 min 19:06 Pochettino was also inevitably quizzed about those Kane rumours in the build-up to this game and expressed hope that the 24-year-old would follow AS Roma icon Francesco Totti's lead and remain a one-club man for his entire career. Most important is that he's happy at Tottenham and the future who knows where we'll be. He enjoys Tottenham, he comes from the academy, he identifies with the club. Only football knows the future. For me, he's a player who likes scoring, loves the Tottenham shirt and was excited when he saw Totti's farewell in Rome and that create extra motivation. I hope he stays with us for a long time because has great quality and great pro and a model for many of his teammates.

20 min 19:00 Discussing prospective future Galactico Kane at his pre-match press conference on Monday, Zidane described the prolific England marksman as being a "complete player". He's good at everything and he's always thinking about the goal in everything he does. I don't know what will happen in the future. But in the present, what he is doing has made him a very important player, a key player. He is a complete player. He did not seem to be one [at first], but in the end, he is.

25 min 18:54 There is predictably no shortage of hand-wringing across social media from anxious Tottenham supporters understandably flummoxed by that lineup. A 4-2-3-1 with Vertonghen at left-back and Kane operating as a number 10 behind Llorente seems the most likely guess at a formation, although that could well be wrong.

30 min 18:49 A bold and slightly puzzling team selection from Pochettino, who uncharacteristically opts to field two strikers in Kane and Fernando Llorente. Trippier makes way for Serge Aurier and Moussa Sissoko comes in for the suspended Alli. Heung-Min Son drops to the bench, where he is joined by Rose. There is no place in the matchday squad for Dembele, however. Four of Tottenham's seven substitutes are defenders.

35 min 18:44 Navas, Varane, Casemiro, former Spurs favourite Luka Modric and Isco all return for Real at the expense of Casilla, Nacho, Lucas Vazquez, Marcos Llorente and Marco Asensio. In the absence of Carvajal, who is still sidelined with a viral pericardium infection, Zidane keeps faith in 18-year-old Moroccan prodigy Achraf Hakimi at right-back.

49 min 18:30 Tottenham's Danny Rose, who has been out with a knee injury since January, could take a seat on the Tottenham bench this evening after travelling to Madrid and training with his teammates. Ben Davies has yet to recover from the bout of illness that saw him miss Saturday's 1-0 defeat of Bournemouth, meaning that the versatile Jan Vertonghen could once again feature on the left-hand side of defence. Right-back Kieran Trippier is another option. Georges-Kevin Nkoudou (concussion) and Victor Wanyama (knee) were also left behind, while Dele Alli is set to serve the final game of his three-match Uefa suspension. Mousa Dembele is back in contention having missed the last four outings with an ankle problem. It remains to be seen exactly when Erik Lamela will return after undergoing operations on both of his hips, although it is perhaps telling that the Argentine was not handed a place in Pochettino's squad for the group stages.

1 hr 18:19 A calf injury has denied Gareth Bale a reunion with his former employers and Zinedine Zidane does not yet know if the Welshman will be fit for the return fixture at Wembley Stadium on 1 November. Dani Carvajal, Mateo Kovacic and Luca Zidane all remain sidelined for the hosts, while Borja Mayoral and Jesus Vallejo were omitted from the 19-man squad. However, first-choice goalkeeper Keylor Navas has recovered from a groin injury sustained while on international duty with Costa Rica and should reclaim his starting berth from deputy Kiko Casilla. Luca Zidane's injury means that 17-year-old Moha Ramos has been called up from the second team. Elsewhere, Casemiro and Raphael Varane are expected to return after being rested for Saturday's narrow Madrid derby win over Getafe.