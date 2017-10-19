Live Close Red Star Belgrade vs Arsenal Arsenal are looking to cement their place at the top of their Europa League group with a win over Red Star Belgrade.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger is poised to ring the changes for the clash at the Red Star Stadium.

First-choice 'keeper Petr Cech will start between the sticks but Danny Welbeck has not made the trip to Serbia after suffering a hamstring injury.

Red Star Belgrade boss Vladan Milojevic insists he is not taking Arsenal lightly despite their recent defeat to Watford.

Now 16:39 Red Star Belgrade could be without a quartet of first-team players for their eagerly-anticipated Europa League fixture against Arsenal, head coach Vladan Milojevic has confirmed. "Nemanja Milic won't feature because he's only returned to training yesterday," Milojevic told reporters at his pre-match press conference on Wednesday. "Ricardinho and Abraham Frimpong are also out injured. We will have to wait and see if Guelor Kanga recovers in time. He's been injured since the match in Cologne."

3 min 16:36 Arsenal will all but secure their passage into the knockout rounds of the Europa League with a win against former Red Star Belgrade but manager Arsene Wenger is primed to ring the changes against the former European Cup winners. A host of regular first-team stars have not travelled to Serbia, while right-back Mathieu Debuchy is set to start despite having not played a senior competitive match for the Gunners since November. "Hopefully he gets through," Wenger told reporters at his pre-match press conference on Wednesday evening. "He will certainly start tomorrow."