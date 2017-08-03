London's Emirates stadium, home of one of the English Premier League's elite outfits - Arsenal Football Club – has officially gone 100% 'green' by switching to renewable energy.

The club's long-standing manager Arsène Wenger 'switched-on' the changeover on Thursday (3 August) to supply the 60,000-plus seating capacity stadium with power sourced from renewable energy upstart Octopus Energy, a company that has morphed over the years into one of the UK's biggest investors in solar power plants.

Arsenal's chief executive officer Ivan Gazidis, who flanked Wenger at the switch-on, said it is important that the club makes a statement on its carbon footprint.

The move makes Arsenal the first Premier League club to switch to 100% 'green' energy for powering its stadium.

Furthermore, the Emirates Stadium also has a water supply which is recycled and used to reduce waste, and all food waste is sent to an anaerobic digestion plant where it is turned into more energy that will in turn supply the club.

"It is important we all take steps in this area. I am pleased that we have switched to green energy as a result of our partnership with Octopus Energy," Gazidis added.

Greg Jackson, founder and chief executive officer of Octopus Energy, said green energy industry is at a tipping point. "The technology to create electricity from renewable sources is now so efficient, that we can offer 'green' energy to our customers which is cheaper than many 'non green' tariffs. Being green doesn't have to cost the earth.

"We have been delighted to work with such an awesome club as Arsenal, and are looking forward to continuing our partnership into the future."