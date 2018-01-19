US Republicans are demanding that a private memo shown to the US intelligence committee is made public after those who have read the document described its contents as "worse than Watergate".

A number of Republican politicians took to Twitter to make the call, starting the hashtag #ReleaseTheMemo to aid their rallying cry. The tag began trending on the social media site as support gathered.

Those who have read the memo, including congressman Steve King, gave their thoughts.

On Twitter King said: "I have read the memo. The sickening reality has set in. I no longer hold out hope there is an innocent explanation for the information the public has seen. I have long said it is worse than Watergate."

He added that "it was #neverTrump [and] #alwaysHillary".

The contents of the memo cannot be revealed, but media reports indicate that it contains answers to the many questions surrounding the infamous 'Trump dossier' published in January by Buzzfeed.

The dossier was full of unverified claims about President Trump and his alleged ties to Russia.

US House Representative Mark Meadows said: "I viewed the classified report from House Intel relating to the FBI, FISA abuses, the infamous Russian dossier, and so-called 'Russian collusion.' What I saw is absolutely shocking."

Fox News pounced on the story, with anchor Sean Hannity saying in his show's opening monologue: "Based on today's events I have a message tonight for Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Your witch-hunt is now over. Time to close the doors...

"It is more disturbing than we thought. And right now our sources are telling us that the abuse of power is far greater than Watergate... What we are talking about tonight are the abuse of the powerful tools of intelligence that we use to spy on people.

"Those tools were used against an opposition candidate, and president-elect and his entire team. And it was done not only under false pretences but with the with help of Hillary Clinton. She bought and paid for the dossier that they filled with Russian lies..."

Robert Mueller is the former head of the FBI who currently spearheading the Special Counsel investigation into alleged Russian interference during the 2016 US presidential elections.