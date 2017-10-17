Republic of Ireland will take on Denmark while Northern Ireland face Switzerland for a place in the 2018 Fifa World Cup. Both nations finished as group runners up in the European qualifying stages for next summer's competition to progress into Tuesday's (17 October) play-off draw.

Sweden have been drawn against four-time world champions Italy while Croatia will take on Greece.

Martin O'Neill's side will travel to Copenhagen for the first leg of their tie before welcoming the Danes to the Aviva Stadium for the return leg. Northern Ireland meanwhile welcome Switzerland to Windsor Park for the first leg.

First leg ties will take place between 9 and 11 November with the second to follow between 12 and 14 November.

Martin O'Neill's side took a commanding lead in their qualifying campaign after taking 10 points from a possible 12 in their first four matches but a wretched run-in saw them needing a minor miracle in their final group game against Wales.

The Boys in Green travelled to Cardiff on Monday 9 October knowing only a victory in the Welsh capital would see them qualify for the play-off stages. A second-half strike from West Brom's James McClean sealed a famous win which keeps Irish hopes of qualifying for a first World Cup since 2002 alive.

Northern Ireland also endured a dramatic conclusion to their group, qualifying for the play-off round behind group winners Germany despite losing their final match to Norway. Their qualification was sealed ahead of kick-off thanks to Scotland's draw with Slovakia.

Michael O'Neill's side are aiming to reach their first World Cup since 1986.