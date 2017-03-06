Police have launched an appeal to find a man they want to speak to in connection with a burglary in north-east London where more than £100,000 ($122,000) worth of watches and jewellery were taken.

Detectives have released CCTV footage of the suspect who was seen outside the house on Regents Drive, Repton Park, Woodford Green, on 21 December 2016.

The footage shows a man getting out of a light coloured Volkswagen Lupo and breaking into the house while the occupants were away. Once inside the suspect took the items from a safe.

The victim is offering a £5,000 reward to anyone who can provide information which will lead to the safe return of his belongings.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s with short brown hair, wearing a grey coloured jacket with brown elbow pads, light coloured trousers and black shoes. He carried a large rucksack over his back.

Detective Constable Gavin Neville, from Redbridge CID, said: "The suspect broke into the property and broke into the safe. Many of the items stolen were of great sentimental value to the family and we are appealing for their safe return.

"We are keen to identify the man shown in the CCTV footage so we can speak to him about the incident. We would also urge anyone who witnessed the incident to contact us."

Anyone with information or any witnesses are urged to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.