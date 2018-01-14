Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand believes Arsenal's wantaway forward Alexis Sanchez should ditch the Red Devils for a move to Manchester City as the Citizens are on the ascendancy and are more likely to win trophies.

United emerged surprise contenders for Sanchez after reports claimed their interest in the forward after news of Gabriel Jesus' return from injury at an earlier date than expected. Jose Mourinho has hinted that his side are interested in the forward but has refused to be drawn into speculation over his future.

City, who saw a deadline day move for the 29-year-old fall through last summer after Arsenal failed to secure a replacement, have tabled a £20m ($27m) offer for the former Barcelona and Udinese forward. However, they are not prepared to increase their offer – with Arsenal demanding £35m ($47m) for a player who has less than six months remaining on his contract.

Liverpool have also reportedly joined the race but the Manchester clubs remain prime contenders to reach an agreement with the forward. Ferdinand, who has won six league titles with the Red Devils, believes the Chilean should consider moving to City over Old Trafford as the balance of power has shifted and the Citizens remain the most likely to win trophies than their fabled rivals.

"I was having this discussion with my old mates yesterday and today," Ferdinand told BT Sport, as quoted by the Express.

"If he has an option now to go from Arsenal to Manchester City or Manchester United, as a footballer who wanted to win trophies and be judged on trophies, Manchester City looks like the place to go.

"They are top of the league and going to win the league this season. They are in the Champions League, they look like they will be in the final of the League Cup and the FA Cup as well potentially. So he's got more opportunities to win trophies there.

"He knows Pep. He's been with Pep and has more of an idea. If Pep wants him again now, I'm sure he's thinking: 'I'm going to go there second time round and do it properly this time.'

"As a professional, you'd have to say that the balance of power is starting to come back to an even keel almost and then going City's way.

"You look at Manchester City and they're so far ahead of everybody else, not just in points but in the way and style they play. They're taking teams out before they even get on to the pitch."