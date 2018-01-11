As outrage over the rape and murder of eight-year-old Zainab Ansari grows, Faryal Makhdoom has joined the legion of celebrities, politicians and activists demanding justice for the slain Pakistani schoolgirl.

Zainab was kidnapped near her home in Kasur as she walked to her Quran studies class on 4 January. Five days later her body was discovered in a rubbish heap 35 miles away near Zaki Ada.

Unofficial initial reports stated that she had been molested before being strangled by her attacker.

On Snapchat, American-Pakistani Makhdoom shared a post which read Justice for Zainab in bold, red font.

Amir Khan's pregnant wife added the caption "RIP little angel" as well as a broken heart emoji.

In November, Makhdoom revealed plans to visit Pakistan sometime this year with her boxer husband. She listed Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi on the itinerary.

"I've never had a problem, always been safe," she said of Pakistan on Geo News.

The hashtag #JusticeForZainab has become one of the top trending topics worldwide as millions have lent their voices to the campaign.

Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai said she was heartbroken by the news:

While Bollywood actress Mahira Khan demanded extreme action against the rapist-murderer:

Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Hafeez tweeted: "Being a Father just can't imagine the pain of Parents after this, condolences to her parents & Alarming situation to Society we r living in Govt should do Prompt action against the Culprit & give justice to ZAINAB."

Protesters took to the streets of Kasur on Wednesday to stand against what they say is police inaction over Zainab's murder.

Her father Ameen Ansari, who was away on a pilgrimage in Mecca at the time, told Geo News that police negligence had cost his daughter her life.

"The police showed negligence over the last five days. Prompt action by the police could have saved my daughter. [My] daughter could have been rescued alive," he said.