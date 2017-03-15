Pop star Rita Ora almost found herself caught up in a drive-by shooting while walking in London's Notting Hill.

After a work out at the members-only gym Bodyism, the Hot Right Now singer was enjoying a peaceful stroll with friend and model Alice Dellall when she walked past Colville Gardens.

Just moments later, the street in the wealthy west London district was flooded with police after a suspected drive-by shooter fired through a window.

Eye-witnesses reported hearing the sound of "shots fired" as armed police officers rushed to the scene shortly after 2pm on Wednesday (15 March).

The gunman had reportedly opened fire on a nearby building. No one was injured in the shooting. A cordon was erected and pictures from the scene showed armed police blocking off the road, Mirror Online reports.

A Met Police spokesman confirmed the incident stating: "On Wednesday, 15 March police were called shortly after 14:00hrs to a report of shots fired in Colville Gardens, W11.

"Local officers attended along with firearms officers and found no injured persons. There was evidence that a firearm had been discharged."

Detectives from the Trident and Command Area Crime Command were investigating the incident, the Evening Standard reports.

A crime scene remained in place in the area at 5pm on Wednesday (15 March) evening. Ora has not commented on the incident.