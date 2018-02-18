Live Close Rochdale vs Tottenham Hotspur Rochdale welcome Tottenham to Spotland as they look to cause an almighty FA Cup upset.

A trip to Sheffield Wednesday or Swansea City awaits the victor in the last eight.

Mauricio Pochettino's concerns over the state of Rochdale's pitch has led to fresh turf being laid.

Harry Kane could miss clash with an ankle problem while Keith Hill's side will be without Calvin Andrew, who is sidelined with an Achilles problem.

3 min 14:38 Rochdale, currently bottom of League One, are not being backed to cause an almighty upset against Tottenham this afternoon, but manager Keith Hill insists his players are not frightened of taking on Spurs. "Tottenham will be competitive, but we've got to be as keen and as competitive as we've always been. We need intelligent energy, and we won't differ too far away from the way that we do things, if at all, and it's important that the players embrace the occasion," Hill said. "We've no fear, and our FA Cup form has been pretty good this season. We've scored 12, conceded two, and I think we've been excellent. We can take our cup form into the Tottenham game."

6 min 14:35 Rochdale's defence may be able to rest a little easier this afternoon; they may not have to try and stifle Harry Kane, who is struggling with an ankle problem picked up against Juventus in midweek. "He twisted his ankle, he received some knocks [against Juventus]," Pochettino admitted at his pre-match press conference, per football.london. "We need to assess tomorrow if he's fit. Maybe he has the possibility to start, if not 100 per cent and there's not the possibility to play 90 minutes, then to be on the bench, or if we see that he's not capable of half an hour or 20 minutes then to stay here like with all the players who we did the same."