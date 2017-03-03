Rod Stewart has apologised after footage of him emerged appearing to re-enact Isis beheading videos while in the desert with his wife and friends.

The film, posted onto Instagram by his wife Penny Lancaster, appears to show the singer running his finger along the neck of a friend, who is kneeling on the sands of a United Arab Emirates desert.

Stewart, 72, dressed in a white shirt, can been seen placing his hand on the shoulders of the man before mimicking slitting his throat.

The footage, which has since been removed from Lancaster's Instagram page, is reminiscent of the propaganda films released by the Islamic

terrorist group.

Stewart has now apologised for the video, saying they were acting out other famous moments. He said: "From re-enacting the Beatles' Abbey Road crossing to spontaneously playing out Game of Thrones, we were simply larking about pre-show.

"Understandably this has been misinterpreted and I send my deepest apologies to those who may have been offended."

Stewart was in the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi as he was performing at an arena concert. His next tour performances are in Las Vegas and Florida.