Roger Federer saw off a spirited performance from American qualifier Noah Rubin to book his place in the third round of the Australian Open.

Federer, competing in his first Grand Slam since his six-month injury layoff, cruised through his opening two sets but was made to work for the third before sealing a 7-5 6-3 7-6 (7-3) win over his 20-year-old opponent in Melbourne.

Rubin, ranked no. 200 in the world, stormed into a 5-2 lead in the third and was on the brink of hauling back the Swiss before he saved two set points as he began mounting his comeback.

The 35-year-old will likely face a sterner test in the third round when he comes up against world no. 10 Tomas Berdych.

Stanislas Wawrinka has also advanced to the third round after easing past Steve Johnson in straight sets. The 2014 champion laboured somewhat in his opening match against Martin Klizan, needing five sets to put away the Slovakian. The Swiss enjoyed a much more comfortable outing against Johnson however, completing his 6-3 6-4 6-4 win in just under two hours.

France's Jo Wilfried-Tsonga also booked his place in the next round with a comfortable straight sets victory over Dusan Lajovic, with fifth seed Kei Nishikori seeing off Jeremy Chardy.

Defending champions Angelique Kerber however was forced to survive a scare against compatriot Carina Witthoeft. The top seed was celebrating her birthday on Wednesday but needed three sets to fight off Witthoeft 6-2 6-7 (3-7) 6-2 on a day where she struggled with her serve.