A UK drugs officer turned rogue after stashing £700,000 ($867,930) worth of cocaine, heroin and crack in his washing machine, a court heard.

Keith Boots, 55, was meant to destroy the confiscated drugs, instead he used them for setting up his own drug racket from his home in Noman Lane, Bradford.

Officers raided his home after noticing the drugs had gone missing from the police store.

Boots was found guilty of conspiracy to steal drugs from West Yorkshire Police, at Leeds Crown Court on March 17, along with conspiracy to supply Class A, B and C drug charges and perverting the course of justice.

His son Ashley, 30, of Weatherhouse Terrace, Halifax, was found guilty of conspiracy to supply controlled drugs, conspiracy to steal and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice. He admitted to six charges of possessing drugs with intent to supply and one of possessing ammunition.

Ian Mitchell, 28, of no fixed address, was also found guilty of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

Prosecutor Paul Greaney told the court: "What was found on the ground floor would have kept a 1970s rock star, as well as his band, entertained for weeks."

Following the trial, Detective Superintendent Simon Bottomley from West Yorkshire Police, said: "Keith Boots was a criminal masquerading as a police officer who stole class A drugs from the force which he then intended to resupply to the criminal fraternity.

"The actions of Boots were simply inexcusable. Whilst his hardworking and honest colleagues were doing all they could to take illegal drugs off of the streets he was stealing them back and seeking to redistribute them.

"There is simply no place in West Yorkshire Police for an individual like Boots. He does not belong in a police uniform."

Boots was dismissed from the police force at a special case hearing on 24 March 2016. He had served as a police inspector for 10 years.