Roma goalkeeper Alisson insists he is happy in the Italian capital amid reported interest from Liverpool but hinted there may be discussions over his long-term future at the end of the current campaign.

Alisson has flourished for Roma since taking over from Wojciech Szczęsny, who left to become Gianluigi Buffon's understudy at Juventus, producing a number of influential performances to help Eusebio Di Francesco's side hold their own in the fight for a Champions League place.

The 25-year-old has also established himself as Brazil's number one goalkeeper ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia despite strong competition from Manchester City's Ederson, whose stock has risen dramatically over the past few months.

Alisson's form has predictably led to speculation over a move away from the Stadio Olimpico, with Liverpool reportedly interested in the €50m-rated stopper according to a report from Gazzetta Dello Sport, relayed by Sport Witness.

Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be snooping around the former Internacional star but they have to offload players before they can think about big-money purchases, while Liverpool are flush with cash following the recent sale of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona.

While rumours suggesting a move to Anfield or the Parc des Princes may have flattered Alisson, who admitted it is a "pleasure" to hear of interest from other clubs, he is keen to see out the rest of the season with Roma before coming to a decision over his long-term future, which he believes is "in the hands of God".

"I am happy in Rome," Alisson told Sky Sport Italia, relayed by the Metro. "It's always a pleasure to feel that lots of people are monitoring you but my head is focused on Roma. I leave my future in the hands of God.

"In June, maybe we will speak about it again but for now I am concentrated on Roma."

A move to Liverpool or PSG is a distinct possibility come the summer but for now Alisson's focus rests on Roma's quest to qualify for the group stages of next season's Champions League, an objective that could hinge on the result of their huge clash with close rivals Inter Milan on Sunday (21 January).