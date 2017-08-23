Tottenham Hotspur will complete the signing of Everton midfielder Ross Barkley during the remaining days of the transfer window despite interest from Chelsea, according to former Spurs midfielder Darren Anderton. The Toffees star has been heavily linked with a move to north London for much of the summer, after being told he can leave Goodison Park.

The 23-year-old has turned down the offer of a new contract and manager Ronald Koeman - who has acquired a replacement in the form of Gylfi Sigurdsson for a club record £45m - is happy to see the England international depart with less than 12 months on his deal remaining.

Despite mountains of speculation linking Barkley with a move to Tottenham the switch has yet to materialise. The Daily Telegraph understands Mauricio Pochettino's side are ready to submit an offer worth £20m up front, with a further £8m due in add-ons. They have been previously quoted £50m. Chelsea also have an interest in the ex-Barnsley loanee, but Anderton feels the attraction of working under Pochettino will be too much for Barkley to resist.

"I think Ross Barkley will still sign for Tottenham despite other interest," he told Sportingbet.com. "I think the comments from Ronald Koeman were strange, Ross Barkley is a fantastic player, but I think he needs a manager that will love him and improve his game, like Pochettino, and coming to Tottenham will be the perfect pillar for him.

"However, with the current setup, Ross will struggle to get into the team. I think if Barkley comes he'll want some reassurance that he'll be playing, but for me, I don't know how you can change that front three of Kane, Alli and Eriksen – it's arguably the best front three in the league.

"It's difficult. Barkley wants to play, but I'm sure Spurs fans would be very upset if Alli or Eriksen were dropped, as they play in the same position. If he does join and one of the other players leaves, they could go anywhere they wanted. Dele Alli is worth a fortune. They will want to play every game and won't want the manager chopping and changing just to accommodate everyone".

Pochettino has endured mixed results in the transfer window, with Tottenham noticeably having to cut back on signings ahead of the move into their new £700m stadium. Davinson Sanchez is due to join after a fee was agreed with Ajax, while Paulo Gazzaniga has linked up with his former coach after leaving Southampton.

Anderton, however, feels that more additions are needed during the remainder of the summer. "Above transfers, the most important thing for Tottenham was to keep everyone and it's a shame to see Kyle Walker go, but Trippier is ready to step in and take his position," added Anderton, who made 300 appearances for Tottenham during 12 years at the club.

"Tottenham do have to keep strengthening, even if it's not their first eleven, with the Champions League they need a strong squad, it's not just about the 11 players, but Spurs need to bring in a couple more quality players and freshen things up a bit.

"I don't know too much about Sanchez and it's a different test for him in the Premier League. Tottenham defend properly and don't take chances so Pochettino would have wanted someone who fits into that role. Pochettino will want Alderweireld to play along side Sanchez to learn as much as possible, he's the perfect manager to work with young players."