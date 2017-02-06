A teenager has admitted killing an American teacher and injuring five others in a stabbing in London's Russell Square but denies murder on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

Zakaria Bulhan,19, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of retired teacher Darlene Horton as well as stabbing five others during the rampage 3 August 2016.

Bulhan, from Tooting, south-west London, pleaded not guilty to murder when he appeared at the Old Bailey. The guilty pleas have been accepted by the prosecution.

The defendant is believed to have a history of mental illness. Police said mental illness would be the focus of their inquiry while ruling out terrorism as a possible motive after finding "no evidence of radicalization or anything that would suggest [he] was motivated by terrorism".

Horton, a retired special education teacher and mother-of-two, was due to fly back to her hometown of Tallahassee, in Florida with her husband the day after she was killed. She had been in London with her husband while he took part in a summer teaching programme.

A British man, an American man, an Israeli woman, and an Australian man and woman also suffered non-life threatening injuries during the mass stabbing.