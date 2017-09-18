Ryanair has released a list of flights that are set to be cancelled in the coming days, after it was revealed that a mistake in staff rotas would cause thousands of journeys to be axed.

A total of 82 flights were grounded on Sunday (17 September), with almost 2,000 more cancellations due over the next six weeks.

But the airline is coming under increasing pressure to publish the full list of cancellations for the next six weeks to allow customers to plan their journeys.

Ryanair's chief marketing officer, Kenny Jacobs, said: "We will cancel 40 to 50 flights daily for the next six weeks, less than 2% of our schedule, with a slightly higher number initially, as we begin to implement these cancellations.

"Flights are operating as scheduled unless an email confirming a cancellation has been received. Cancellation notices for flights cancelled up to and including Wednesday 20 September have been sent to affected customers and posted on the Ryanair.com website.

"We will continue to send regular updates and post flight information on our website, with the next set of cancellations to be issued on Monday. We apologise sincerely to all affected customers for these cancellations."

Details about the flights and compensation can be found here.

Cancelled flights

Monday 18th September

Date Flight Number Departure Arrivial 18/09/2017 3105 Amsterdam Dublin 18/09/2017 4585 Barcelona El Prat (BCN) Porto 18/09/2017 6394 Barcelona El Prat (BCN) Dublin 18/09/2017 9811 Barcelona El Prat (BCN) London Stansted 18/09/2017 4545 Barcelona El Prat (BCN) Porto 18/09/2017 6305 Barcelona El Prat (BCN) Milan Bergamo 18/09/2017 2083 Birmingham Madrid 18/09/2017 509 Bristol Dublin 18/09/2017 1453 Brussels Dublin 18/09/2017 1452 Dublin Brussels 18/09/2017 3104 Dublin Amsterdam 18/09/2017 562 Dublin Manchester T3 18/09/2017 114 Dublin London Gatwick 18/09/2017 508 Dublin Bristol 18/09/2017 6395 Dublin Barcelona El Prat (BCN) 18/09/2017 8882 Edinburgh London Stansted 18/09/2017 8884 Edinburgh London Stansted 18/09/2017 4171 Frankfurt Hahn Porto 18/09/2017 4921 Frankfurt Hahn Ibiza 18/09/2017 3342 Frankfurt Hahn Malpensa T1 18/09/2017 7493 Glasgow International T2 London Stansted 18/09/2017 3502 Hamburg Manchester T3 18/09/2017 4922 Ibiza Frankfurt Hahn 18/09/2017 2142 Krakow Manchester T3 18/09/2017 115 London Gatwick Dublin 18/09/2017 3717 London Stansted Budapest T2B 18/09/2017 2225 London Stansted Tallinn 18/09/2017 1374 London Stansted Prague 18/09/2017 2283 London Stansted Warsaw Modlin 18/09/2017 124 London Stansted Anocona 18/09/2017 32 London Stansted Oslo Torp 18/09/2017 2860 London Stansted Luxembourg 18/09/2017 7494 London Stansted Glasgow International T2 18/09/2017 9810 London Stansted Barcelona El Prat (BCN) 18/09/2017 8881 London Stansted Edinburgh 18/09/2017 8883 London Stansted Edinburgh 18/09/2017 2861 Luxembourg London Stansted 18/09/2017 6991 Madrid Milan Bergamo 18/09/2017 2082 Madrid Birmingham 18/09/2017 5444 Madrid Paris Beauvais 18/09/2017 3021 Madrid Toulouse 18/09/2017 561 Manchester T3 Dublin 18/09/2017 3501 Manchester T3 Hamburg 18/09/2017 2141 Manchester T3 Krakow 18/09/2017 4005 Milan Bergamo Lourdes Pyrenees 18/09/2017 6876 Milan Bergamo Krakow 18/09/2017 6692 Milan Bergamo Madrid 18/09/2017 6304 Milan Bergamo Barcelona El Prat (BCN) 18/09/2017 33 Oslo Torp London Stansted 18/09/2017 7479 Paris Beauvais Porto 18/09/2017 5445 Paris Beauvais Madrid 18/09/2017 4584 Porto Barcelona El Prat (BCN) 18/09/2017 4017 Porto Malpensa T1 18/09/2017 7478 Porto Paris Beauvais 18/09/2017 4546 Porto Barcelona El Prat (BCN) 18/09/2017 3022 Toulouse Madrid

Tuesday 19th September

Date Flight number Departure Arrival 19/09/2017 9106 Barcelona El Prat (BCN) Fez 19/09/2017 9107 Fez Barcelona El Prat (BCN) 19/09/2017 2672 London Stansted Rome Ciampino (CIA) 19/09/2017 2642 London Stansted Riga 19/09/2017 8868 London Stansted Tours 19/09/2017 372 London Stansted Biarritz 19/09/2017 2372 London Stansted Gdansk 19/09/2017 1905 London Stansted Bari 19/09/2017 2466 London Stansted Szczecin 19/09/2017 5992 London Stansted Madrid 19/09/2017 5991 Madrid London Stansted 19/09/2017 5462 Madrid Brussels Charleroi 19/09/2017 5463 Brussels Charleroi Madrid 19/09/2017 5317 Madrid Santiago Di Comp 19/09/2017 5318 Santiago Di Comp Madrid 19/09/2017 2361 Szczecin Warsaw Chopin 19/09/2017 4111 Milan Bergamo Naples 19/09/2017 5505 Milan Bergamo Nuremberg 19/09/2017 5506 Nuremberg Milan Bergamo 19/09/2017 5831 Milan Bergamo Bordeaux 19/09/2017 5832 Bordeaux Milan Bergamo 19/09/2017 5531 Milan Bergamo Cologne/Bonn 19/09/2017 5532 Cologne/Bonn Milan Bergamo 19/09/2017 8556 Dublin Berlin Schonefeld 19/09/2017 8557 Berlin Schonefeld Dublin 19/09/2017 5774 Dublin Glasgow 19/09/2017 5773 Glasgow Dublin 19/09/2017 1901 Dublin Krakow 19/09/2017 1902 Krakow Dublin 19/09/2017 6374 Barcelona Paris Beauvais 19/09/2017 6375 Paris Beauvais Barcelona El Prat (BCN) 19/09/2017 9111 Barcelona Turin 19/09/2017 9112 Turin Barcelona El Prat (BCN) 19/09/2017 6881 Barcelona El Prat (BCN) Mahon 19/09/2017 6882 Mahon Barcelona El Prat (BCN) 19/09/2017 9106 Barcelona El Prat (BCN) Fez 19/09/2017 9107 Fez Barcelona El Prat (BCN) 19/09/2017 2093 Porto Lisbon 19/09/2017 3734 Porto Lorient 19/09/2017 3733 Lorient Porto 19/09/2017 7458 Porto La Rochelle 19/09/2017 7458 La Rochelle Porto 19/09/2017 7459 Porto La Rochelle 19/09/2017 8347 London Stansted Porto 19/09/2017 8348 Porto London Stansted 19/09/2017 788 Bologna Eindhoven 19/09/2017 787 Eindhoven Bologna 19/09/2017 4301 Bologna Trapani 19/09/2017 4302 Trapani Bologna 19/09/2017 4348 Bologna Seville 19/09/2017 4349 Seville Bologna 19/09/2017 4087 Faro Manchester 19/09/2017 4088 Manchester Faro 19/09/2017 9207 Faro London Luton 19/09/2017 9206 London Luton Faro

Wednesday 20th September