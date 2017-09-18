Uk based airlines
Ryanair has released a list of flights that are set to be cancelled in the coming days, after it was revealed that a mistake in staff rotas would cause thousands of journeys to be axed.

A total of 82 flights were grounded on Sunday (17 September), with almost 2,000 more cancellations due over the next six weeks.

But the airline is coming under increasing pressure to publish the full list of cancellations for the next six weeks to allow customers to plan their journeys.

Ryanair's chief marketing officer, Kenny Jacobs, said: "We will cancel 40 to 50 flights daily for the next six weeks, less than 2% of our schedule, with a slightly higher number initially, as we begin to implement these cancellations.

"Flights are operating as scheduled unless an email confirming a cancellation has been received. Cancellation notices for flights cancelled up to and including Wednesday 20 September have been sent to affected customers and posted on the Ryanair.com website.

"We will continue to send regular updates and post flight information on our website, with the next set of cancellations to be issued on Monday. We apologise sincerely to all affected customers for these cancellations."

Details about the flights and compensation can be found here.

Cancelled flights

Monday 18th September

DateFlight NumberDepartureArrivial
18/09/20173105AmsterdamDublin
18/09/20174585Barcelona El Prat (BCN)Porto
18/09/20176394Barcelona El Prat (BCN)Dublin
18/09/20179811Barcelona El Prat (BCN)London Stansted
18/09/20174545Barcelona El Prat (BCN)Porto
18/09/20176305Barcelona El Prat (BCN)Milan Bergamo
18/09/20172083BirminghamMadrid
18/09/2017509BristolDublin
18/09/20171453BrusselsDublin
18/09/20171452DublinBrussels
18/09/20173104DublinAmsterdam
18/09/2017562DublinManchester T3
18/09/2017114DublinLondon Gatwick
18/09/2017508DublinBristol
18/09/20176395DublinBarcelona El Prat (BCN)
18/09/20178882EdinburghLondon Stansted
18/09/20178884EdinburghLondon Stansted
18/09/20174171Frankfurt HahnPorto
18/09/20174921Frankfurt HahnIbiza
18/09/20173342Frankfurt HahnMalpensa T1
18/09/20177493Glasgow International T2London Stansted
18/09/20173502HamburgManchester T3
18/09/20174922IbizaFrankfurt Hahn
18/09/20172142KrakowManchester T3
18/09/2017115London GatwickDublin
18/09/20173717London StanstedBudapest T2B
18/09/20172225London StanstedTallinn
18/09/20171374London StanstedPrague
18/09/20172283London StanstedWarsaw Modlin
18/09/2017124London StanstedAnocona
18/09/201732London StanstedOslo Torp
18/09/20172860London StanstedLuxembourg
18/09/20177494London StanstedGlasgow International T2
18/09/20179810London StanstedBarcelona El Prat (BCN)
18/09/20178881London StanstedEdinburgh
18/09/20178883London StanstedEdinburgh
18/09/20172861LuxembourgLondon Stansted
18/09/20176991MadridMilan Bergamo
18/09/20172082MadridBirmingham
18/09/20175444MadridParis Beauvais
18/09/20173021MadridToulouse
18/09/2017561Manchester T3Dublin
18/09/20173501Manchester T3Hamburg
18/09/20172141Manchester T3Krakow
18/09/20174005Milan BergamoLourdes Pyrenees
18/09/20176876Milan BergamoKrakow
18/09/20176692Milan BergamoMadrid
18/09/20176304Milan BergamoBarcelona El Prat (BCN)
18/09/201733Oslo TorpLondon Stansted
18/09/20177479Paris BeauvaisPorto
18/09/20175445Paris BeauvaisMadrid
18/09/20174584PortoBarcelona El Prat (BCN)
18/09/20174017PortoMalpensa T1
18/09/20177478PortoParis Beauvais
18/09/20174546PortoBarcelona El Prat (BCN)
18/09/20173022ToulouseMadrid

Tuesday 19th September

DateFlight numberDepartureArrival
19/09/20179106Barcelona El Prat (BCN)Fez
19/09/20179107FezBarcelona El Prat (BCN)
19/09/20172672London StanstedRome Ciampino (CIA)
19/09/20172642London StanstedRiga
19/09/20178868London StanstedTours
19/09/2017372London StanstedBiarritz
19/09/20172372London StanstedGdansk
19/09/20171905London StanstedBari
19/09/20172466London StanstedSzczecin
19/09/20175992London StanstedMadrid
19/09/20175991MadridLondon Stansted
19/09/20175462MadridBrussels Charleroi
19/09/20175463Brussels CharleroiMadrid
19/09/20175317MadridSantiago Di Comp
19/09/20175318Santiago Di CompMadrid
19/09/20172361SzczecinWarsaw Chopin
19/09/20174111Milan BergamoNaples
19/09/20175505Milan BergamoNuremberg
19/09/20175506NurembergMilan Bergamo
19/09/20175831Milan BergamoBordeaux
19/09/20175832BordeauxMilan Bergamo
19/09/20175531Milan BergamoCologne/Bonn
19/09/20175532Cologne/BonnMilan Bergamo
19/09/20178556DublinBerlin Schonefeld
19/09/20178557Berlin SchonefeldDublin
19/09/20175774DublinGlasgow
19/09/20175773GlasgowDublin
19/09/20171901DublinKrakow
19/09/20171902KrakowDublin
19/09/20176374BarcelonaParis Beauvais
19/09/20176375Paris BeauvaisBarcelona El Prat (BCN)
19/09/20179111BarcelonaTurin
19/09/20179112TurinBarcelona El Prat (BCN)
19/09/20176881Barcelona El Prat (BCN)Mahon
19/09/20176882MahonBarcelona El Prat (BCN)
19/09/20179106Barcelona El Prat (BCN)Fez
19/09/20179107FezBarcelona El Prat (BCN)
19/09/20172093PortoLisbon
19/09/20173734PortoLorient
19/09/20173733LorientPorto
19/09/20177458PortoLa Rochelle
19/09/20177458La RochellePorto
19/09/20177459PortoLa Rochelle
19/09/20178347London StanstedPorto
19/09/20178348PortoLondon Stansted
19/09/2017788BolognaEindhoven
19/09/2017787EindhovenBologna
19/09/20174301BolognaTrapani
19/09/20174302TrapaniBologna
19/09/20174348BolognaSeville
19/09/20174349SevilleBologna
19/09/20174087FaroManchester
19/09/20174088ManchesterFaro
19/09/20179207FaroLondon Luton
19/09/20179206London LutonFaro

Wednesday 20th September

DateFlight NumberDepartureArrival
20/09/20173105AmsterdamDublin
20/09/20172918Barcelona El Prat (BCN)Brussels Airport
20/09/20176348Barcelona El Prat (BCN)Venice Treviso
20/09/2017245Barcelona El Prat (BCN)Vigo
20/09/20178141Barcelona El Prat (BCN)Ibiza
20/09/20172083BirminghamMadrid
20/09/20174863Bologna Main TerminalBrussels Charleroi
20/09/20174341Bologna Main TerminalPalermo
20/09/20171389BordeauxBrussels Charleroi
20/09/20178496BrindisiMilan Bergamo
20/09/2017509BristolDublin
20/09/20172917Brussels AirportBarcelona El Prat (BCN)
20/09/20174862Brussels CharleroiBologna Main Terminal
20/09/2017201Brussels CharleroiCopenhagen
20/09/20171388Brussels CharleroiBordeaux
20/09/2017200CopenhagenBrussels Charleroi
20/09/201722DublinParis Beauvais
20/09/2017554DublinManchester T3
20/09/20173104DublinAmsterdam
20/09/2017508DublinBristol
20/09/20177473EindhovenPorto
20/09/20178140IbizaBarcelona El Prat (BCN)
20/09/20172094Lisbon AirportPorto
20/09/2017124London StanstedAncona
20/09/20178592London StanstedBergerac
20/09/2017805London StanstedKnock
20/09/20178445London StanstedBudapest T2B
20/09/20172295London StanstedDusseldorf Weeze
20/09/20172352London StanstedCologne/ Bonn
20/09/20171788London StanstedDortmund
20/09/201732London StanstedOslo Torp
20/09/20177973London StanstedBasel
20/09/20172436London StanstedKrakow
20/09/20177117London StanstedStrasbourg
20/09/2017281London StanstedToulouse
20/09/20175994London StanstedMadrid
20/09/20175836LuxembourgMilan Bergamo
20/09/20175993MadridLondon Stansted
20/09/20172082MadridBirmingham
20/09/20173021MadridToulouse
20/09/2017555Manchester T3Dublin
20/09/20175835Milan BergamoLuxembourg
20/09/20178495Milan BergamoBrindisi
20/09/20179061Milan BergamoTrapani
20/09/201733Oslo TorpLondon Stansted
20/09/20174342PalermoBologna
20/09/201723Paris BeauvaisDublin
20/09/20172093PortoLisbon
20/09/20177472PortoEindhoven
20/09/20173022Toulouse AirportMadrid
20/09/20179062TrapaniMilan Bergamo
20/09/20176349Venice TrevisoBarcelona El Prat (BCN)
20/09/2017246Vigo AirportBarcelona El Prat (BCN)