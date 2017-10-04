A Ryanair flight was diverted to Stansted Airport and escorted by an RAF Typhoon jet following a "suspected hoax security alert". The flight was due to land in Luton from Kaunas, Lithuania but was redirected and safely landed at the Essex airport.

Speaking to the Mirror, an RAF spokesman said: "The RAF can confirm quick reaction alert Typhoon aircraft were launched this morning from RAF Coningsby to intercept a civilian aircraft. "The aircraft was escorted to Stansted airport. Typhoon are authorised to transit at supersonic speed for operational reasons."

The jet was scrambled at late notice and caused a sonic boom over parts of East Anglia.

Ryanair confirmed that they had received information from Lithuania to believe that there was a security threat, a spokesperson said that the "Lithuanian authorities received a suspected hoax security alert"

In a statement, Essex Police confirmed that the flight had undergone a "security alert" and landed safely just before 9am.

All the passengers were take off the plane and the runway was closed off for a short time.

Investigations are still ongoing into the exact nature of the incident.