Sadio Mane has expressed gratitude towards Liverpool supporters for the reception he received on being substituted against Tottenham at Anfield on Saturday (11 February). The Senegal international received a standing ovation from Reds fans after scoring twice in his side's 2-0 win over Mauricio Pochettino's outfit.

Mane delivered a virtuouso display against Tottenham and looked to be hitting the performance levels he reached before jetting off to the Africa Cup of Nations last month. The former Southampton attacker thanked Anfield supporters for their treatment of him and says Jurgen Klopp's men always try their best for those watching in the stands.

"I want to thank all the supporters for what they have done for me," he told the Liverpool Echo. "I was very happy to hear that when I came off against Tottenham. Having that support means so much. It has really lifted me since I came back.

"They give the team so much. I know that sometimes it hasn't been easy for them but they are always behind us and always pushing us. We try to give our best for them."

Liverpool are now just one point behind Tottenham and are currently enjoying an extended break as they are no longer involved in the FA Cup. The Reds were knocked out of the world's oldest competition by Wolverhampton Wanderers in the fourth round as their form took a severe turn for the worse in January. Mane found it hard to watch his side struggle from afar and is hoping Klopp's charges can now push on from their win over Tottenham.

"It was difficult because the results were not so good, when we weren't playing or training, I was watching the Liverpool matches and wishing the best for my team-mates," Mane added. "Even when I am not here, my heart is always in Liverpool. Now we have bounced back and we have to keep it like this."