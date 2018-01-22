Sadiq Khan has emerged as one of the most vocal critics of Donald Trump and his campaign to label all Muslims as dangerous. The London mayor in a recent interview went as far as to compare the US president's rhetoric to that used by the Islamic State (Isis).

"We are in danger of amplifying the narrative that Daesh/so-called Isis have about a 'clash of civilizations,' 'the West hates us,' by some of the languages that Donald Trump has used," he told the Intercept, referring to the Potus' history of relating terrorism to Islam.

"He is, if you like, repeating what so-called Isis/Daesh are saying: 'The West and Islam are irreconcilable.' 'You can't be a proud American and a proud Muslim.'"

Trump has continued to fuel a fear of Muslims and Islam, earning criticism in November after he retweeted a series of messages and videos from Jayda Fransen, deputy leader of the far-right Britain First party.

"The president of the USA has retweeted a tweet from the deputy leader of Britain First, whose name was prayed in aid by the man who murdered my friend Jo Cox," Khan said of the brutal killing of the British Labour Party politician in June 2016.

"The president of the USA is amplifying that message of hate, intolerance, and division."

The mayor believes that attacks against Muslims work in favour of the Isis agenda. "They want Muslims to be the victims of Islamophobic attacks so they start believing the false narrative that... 'it's not possible to be a law-abiding Muslim and a law-abiding Brit or American'," he stressed.

Khan's comments follow numerous protests against Prime Minister Theresa May inviting Trump to visit the Queen. UK's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, however, believes a visit from US leader would be in the country's best interests.

"He was voted into office by millions of Americans -- not bad people, but on the whole good and kindly people with whom we are connected by old ties of blood and friendship and with whom we have the single most extraordinary economic relationship," Johnson told The Telegraph, adding that protesting his visit could be damaging towards the national interest.

Trump cancelled his trip to London which is expected to take place this month, criticising the relocation of the US embassy from Grosvenor Square in the Mayfair district to Nine Elms, south of the Thames.