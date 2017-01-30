Hollywood was out in all its glamour for the 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards, which took place on 29 January. The event was held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles and honoured the best film and television performances of 2016 based on votes by the actors themselves.

With 14 Oscar nominations already under its belt, all bets were on La La Land to snag the best film award. However, the ladies (and men) of Hidden Figures won the honour for outstanding cast.

Emma Stone won best actress (for La La Land) while Denzel Washington's performance in Fences earned him the outstanding actor award. Stranger Things and Orange Is The New Black won best ensemble in the TV drama and comedy categories.

Check out all the winners of the evening in the list below:

Best ensemble performance

Captain Fantastic

Fences

Winner: Hidden Figures

Manchester By The Sea

Moonlight

Best female actor

Amy Adams, Arrival

Emily Blunt, The Girl On The Train

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Winner: Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best male actor

Casey Affleck, Manchester By The Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Winner: Denzel Washington, Fences

Male actor in a TV comedy series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Ty Burrell, Modern Family

Winner: William H Macy, Shameless

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Best cast in a TV comedy series

The Big Bang Theory

Black-ish

Modern Family

Winner: Orange Is The New Black

Veep

Best female supporting actor

Winner: Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester By The Sea

Best male supporting actor

Winner: Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell Or High Water

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Lucas Hedges, Manchester By The Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Best female actor in a TV movie or miniseries

Bryce Dallas Howard, Black Mirror

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Audra McDonald, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill

Winner: Sarah Paulson, The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story

Kerry Washington, Confirmation

Best male actor in a TV movie or miniseries

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Sterling K Brown, The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story

Winner: Bryan Cranston, All the Way

John Turturro, The Night Of

Courtney B Vance, The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story

Best male actor in a TV drama series

Sterling K Brown, This Is Us

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Winner: John Lithgow, The Crown

Rami Malek, Mr Robot

Kevin Spacey, House Of Cards

Best female actor in a TV drama series

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Winner: Claire Foy, The Crown

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Best cast in a TV drama series

The Crown

Downton Abbey

Game of Thrones

Winner: Stranger Things

Westworld