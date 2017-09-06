A DNA test has revealed that tarot card-reader Pilar Abel is not Salvador Dali's only daughter.

Abel's claim that she was the offspring of an affair between Dali and her mother was disproven on Wednesday (6 September) following a paternity test. The Gala-Salvador Dali Foundation told The Associated Press (AP) it was pleased that the "absurd" claim had been resolved.

A court spokesperson, who spoke to AP on the condition of anonymity, said that the results of the test had not yet been made public, but that both parties in the lawsuit had been informed.

The 61-year-old fortune teller from Catalonia was convinced that she was Dali's only daughter, despite the fact he once famously said: "Great geniuses produce mediocre children, and I don't want to go through that experience."

Earlier this year Abel gained permission from a Spanish judge to obtain samples from Dali's body. The judge ordered in June that the remains of the surrealist artist be exhumed to help settle the long-standing paternity claim.

"I just want to know the truth, and that's all," Abel said at a press conference on the eve of the exhumation. She said she had spent her life searching "for my identity, to find out who I am".

Almost three decades after his death, forensic experts exhumed Dali's body and removed DNA samples from his hair and teeth. Upon opening his tomb, experts were thrilled to discover that the eccentric artist's iconic moustache looked exactly the same as during his lifetime.

Abel insisted that her paternity claim was not motivated by the thought of inheriting a large part of Dali's estate. "My father deserves more than that," she said.

Under Catalan inheritance law, she would have been entitled to around a quarter of Dali's estate, her lawyer Enrique Blazquez said.

"This includes copyright, paintings and everything else. But this is something that we will deal with when the time comes," he said.