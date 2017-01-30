Crystal Palace look set to come away empty-handed in their protracted pursuit of Arsenal right-back Carl Jenkinson, after manager Sam Allardyce admitted that he now has other priorities to focus on as the clock ticks swiftly down to the end of the January transfer window.

An agreement between Palace and Arsenal over Jenkinson was believed to have been struck a fortnight ago, although The Guardian subsequently claimed that the deal had collapsed over personal terms, with the relegation-threatened Eagles said to be unwilling to improve upon his current £40,000-per-week salary.

Allardyce did not initially appear ready to give up on the potential signing, however, stating that "until the chairman rings me up and says Carl Jenkinson deal is dead, it's still ongoing for me".

Arsene Wenger suggested earlier on Monday morning (30 January) that he remained open to selling the 24-year-old on a permanent basis, but admitted that "at the moment, it doesn't look like it will happen".

Providing an update on Jenkinson at his own press conference held before Palace's midweek Premier League trip to Bournemouth, Allardyce told reporters: "We have other priorities at the moment. Who knows what might happen?"

18th-place Palace have been repeatedly frustrated in their attempts to strengthen a struggling squad over recent weeks, with Allardyce previously stressing that the club had made over a dozen approaches for players and had now moved onto their second-tier targets. The 2015-16 FA Cup finalists finally added to their capture of Jeffrey Schlupp by completing a deal for Sunderland left-back Patrick van Aanholt that could eventually be worth as much as £14m ($17.5m).

"Finally we got Patrick over the line," Allardyce said of his second new arrival. "You like to bring players you've worked with before and should bring something to the team. Hopefully his impact is instant. He was instrumental in Sunderland's fight for survival last year, not just as a full-back but for goals. We want him to defend well because we're conceding too many goals. He'll help at both ends."

Palace are still targeting multiple new signings before 23.00 GMT on Tuesday, although any deal for Uruguayan defender Martin Caceres can be completed after the deadline given that he has been without an employer since being released by Juventus last summer. Allardyce appeared unaware of any offers regarding winger Chung-yong Lee amid apparent interest from Swansea City and two of the Championship's current top four.

"Martin Caceres is one who may appear after the window as he's not attached to a club," he added. "Yes, I have an interest. We're still hunting for at least two players. We're sitting with as many people as we possibly can, particularly yesterday. I haven't heard that we've had a bid for Chung-yong Lee. Whatever happens in the next 48 hours is frantic: could be many, could be none. Playing a game right on the last day of the window affects the mentality of the players. Constant rumours are disruptive."