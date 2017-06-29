Warren Gatland has drafted Sam Warburton, Maro Itoje and Johnny Sexton into his British and Irish Lions team for Saturday's (1 July) must-win second clash with New Zealand in Wellington.

The tourists, who drew their final midweek match against the Hurricanes on Tuesday, head back to the Westpac Stadium trailing 1-0 in the Test series having suffered a 30-15 defeat in Auckland last weekend.

Tour captain Warburton replaces first Test skipper Peter O'Mahony at blindside flanker and will be tasked with attempting to slow the All Blacks' formidable pace at the breakdown.

Itoje made a strong impression from the bench in the opening match and starts ahead of fellow Saracens lock George Kruis, with Alan Wyn Jones retaining his place.

Perhaps the most risky change comes in the backline, where Gatland has opted to shift Owen Farrell to inside centre - where he will line up against formidable All Blacks star Sonny Bill Williams - and deploy Sexton at fly-half. Jonathan Davies remains at 13 and Ben Te'o is only named as a replacement despite his powerful display last time out.

Courtney Lawes makes his way onto the bench as expected, while England teammate Jack Nowell and Ireland back-row CJ Stander are also added to the matchday 23 in recognition of their efforts against the Hurricanes. Kruis, O'Mahony and Leigh Halfpenny drop out of the squad altogether.

George North and Robbie Henshaw will both fly home after the second Test having sustained a hamstring tear and a torn pectoral muscle respectively in midweek.

New Zealand head coach Steve Hansen has made two enforced changes to his starting XV, with Ryan Crotty (hamstring) and Ben Smith (concussion) both ruled out due to injury.

Israel Dagg reverts to full-back to accommodate the promotion of bruising Highlanders wing Waisake Naholo and Anton Lienert-Brown resumes his partnership with Williams in midfield. Uncapped centre Ngani Laumape, who scored for the Hurricanes in their thrilling 31-all tie, comes onto the bench. Julian Savea misses out once again, however.