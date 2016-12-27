Gujarat batsman Samit Gohel created history in the ongoing Ranji Trophy by scoring 359 runs in the quarter-final clash against Odisha. It saw him become the opener with the highest unbeaten score in first-class cricket.

The previous record was held by Surrey's Bobby Abel, who scored 357 not out against Somerset at The Oval in 1899. The 26-year-old Indian batsman broke the 117-year-old record by adding two more runs to the tally.

Gohel's 359 runs was off 723 balls and his unbeaten innings included 45 fours and one six. He managed only four runs in the first innings as he saw his side bowled out for 263 runs. In reply, Odisha were bowled out for 199 runs on the third day.

The 26-year-old came to bat on Day 3, where his side Gujarat finished the day with 246 runs. Gohel made 110 runs at the end of the play and added another 141 runs to finish Day 4 with 261 runs to his name.

He surpassed Abel's 357 on 27 December as Gujarat declared after posting a mammoth total of 641 runs. Their opponents had a target of 706 runs to win on the final day and the first innings lead helped Gujarat progress to the semi-final of the 2016/17 Ranji Trophy.

Gohel went on to thank India wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel for changing his mindset to improve his batting.

"I had to change the mindset. Earlier, I used to be iffy about playing my shots unless I got a 200 per cent boundary ball," Gohel was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

"Parthiv played a huge role in changing things. He was always by my side, trying to nail in positivity. He always gave me the confidence and told me about the benefits of being positive. Confidence was the biggest factor in this change. The biggest positive is that I can rotate strike more freely."