A primary school in Walsall has accidentally shown nine and 10-year-old pupils pornographic images, much to the shock and anger of parents.

Croft Academy was screening a Paddington Bear movie for the class during "Golden Time" (essentially free time for the schoolchildren). But a "failure in the filters" allowed a pornography pop-up to be viewed by the children. The movie was being streamed by the teacher.

Parents were later sent a letter by the school, which was obtained by Express and Star. Principal Mark Davis addressed parents and said the school was investigating how the footage appeared on screen. "School has strict measures in place to prevent such images from appearing," Davis told parents in his letter.

One parent said they were disgusted by the glitch. "Parents are annoyed that we were made aware by giving a letter to the Year Five students, who can read, so it is not only wrong to see it but they have to repeat it," the unnamed parent said according to Express and Star.

"We asked a member of staff if they had even watched the film beforehand and they had not. You do not expect to have it in a school, you try your best to prevent it at home. Some children take it with a pinch of salt but other kids are traumatised."

The school has since released a press release on its website. "On Friday 25th January a member of staff was attempting to show an extract from the movie Paddington to children in year 5 when a deeply inappropriate pornographic pop up image appeared on the screen," the statement reads.

"The school has web content filtering software designed to stop incidents such as this and at present it is unclear why it failed to work on this occasion. Neither the school nor the academy trust will be making any further comment whilst investigations are ongoing."

The school is yet to apologise to parents for the mistake.