An 11-year-old girl's precocious pupil feedback form has gone viral after she claimed that her school was guilty of a war crime.

Citing the Geneva convention, in a sassy riposte Ava Bell argued that the entire class should not be punished for one person's bad behaviour.

When asked what her teacher could do better Ava replied: "Not use collective punishment as it is not fair on the many people who did nothing and under the 1949 Genva [sic] Conventions it is a war crime."

Her father, Gavin Bell shared the handwritten feedback form on Twitter which has been "liked" more than 400,000 times.

Describing his eldest child as "11 going on 47" he said that her feisty response was typical of his daughter. "She will never let an argument go at home!" he said.

"I should clarify that she thinks her teacher is awesome," he added. "It's just this aspect of the educational justice system she has an issue with. According to Ava, her teacher thought it was quite amusing!" he added.

Parents on Twitter revealed how impressed they were at the 11-year-old's biting wit.

"Frightening... i am genuinely sorry for you for all those hard conversations which you will lose..." tweeted Brian Siddhu." Another declared: "Ava for Prime Minister."

Even actress Patricia Arquette was inspired to join the conversation saying: "There will be a time soon when she leaves the nest and you will be very happy that she is strong and won't take any grief."

Responding to suggestions that her father had contrived the response Gavin replied: "Dude, if I'd made it up I would have got her to fix the spelling of 'Geneva.'"

Pondering whether his daughter should be rewarded or reprimanded for her cheeky message Gavin said: "Not sure if I should ground her or buy her ice cream."

With Twitter users calling for her to receive a treat Mr Bell tweeted a picture of his daughter holding two cones of ice-cream, with the words: "The people have spoken".