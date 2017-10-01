Lyrics like "I can't get her out of my mind, I think about the girl all the time" might seem innocuous enough, but according to a recent study fans of Blackstreet's 1996 smash hit No Diggity show serious signs of being a psychopath.

A team at New York University asked 200 people how 260 songs made them feel with fans of No Diggity, which also features rap legend Dr Dre and Queen Pen and has been viewed a whopping 127 million times on Youtube, scoring the highest psychopath score.

While the study is unpublished, the team was nonetheless surprised to see a spike in popularity amongst psychopaths of the R&B group's chart topper as well as Eminem's Oscar-winning soundtrack to 8 Mile, Lose Yourself.

At the opposite end of the scale, fans of The Knack's seminal new-wave smash My Sharona and Sia's Titanium were among the least psychopathic.

"The media portrays psychopaths as axe murderers and serial killers, but the reality is they are not obvious; they are not like The Joker in 'Batman,'" Pascal Wallisch told the Guardian. "They might be working right next to you and they blend in. They are like psychological dark matter.

"You don't want to have these people in positions where they can cause a lot of harm. We need a tool to identify them without their cooperation or consent."