Scottish father-of-three Steve Bannon received hundreds of abusive messages on Twitter after he was mistaken for Stephen Bannon, controversial alt-right figure and Trump's senior adviser.

Hundreds of people started following @SteveBannon in the run-up to the US election, confusing him with Trump's chief strategist, who uses the Twitter handle @StephenBannon.

Steve Bannon whose Twitter bio reads "proud Scot living in England" was called a racist, anti-semitic, white nationalist by angry social media users. Every time he received an abusive Tweet, he would politely point out that he did not work in the White House and direct the messages to President Trump's administration.

Steve has changed his bio to include the phrase: Nothing to do with US politics or running the White House etc.

After President Trump fired Attorney General Sally Yates, Bannon clarified that he was not responsible for the decision and urged those messaging him on Twitter to "direct their love to the White House."