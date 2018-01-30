Scotty T has been axed from MTV reality television show Geordie Shore over pictures of him snorting a "suspicious substance".

The popular TV personality, 29, who also starred on and won Celebrity Big Brother, has been booted off the Newcastle-based series after six years and will not be joining the cast filming in Australia this week, The Sun reports.

The Newcastle native, full name Scott Timlin, was filmed rolling something in his hand before placing the item in his nostril and bending over to inhale on a windowsill back in December. He has since "fled the country" following an uproar.

A passer-by shot the clip from outside a television studio in which Timlin was filming for Just Tattoo of Us.

A source has since confirmed that his behaviour was "unacceptable" in MTV bosses' opinions.

An insider told the newspaper: "Scotty cannot be trusted filming with the cast; he's a liability and no one needs the stress of minding after him.

"He's been a great long running character but his behaviour towards the end of last year proved that he no longer deserves a place on the series.

"The cast are flying out to Australia at the end of this week and he won't be joining them."

It's not the first time Timlin has made headlines for his questionable antics. He was pictured exposing his penis to a female co-star on Just Tattoo of Us outside a building in broad daylight.

The reality star, who has boasted about sleeping with over 1,000 women, opened up about his relationship with drugs in his autobiography A Shore Thing, saying that he had "dabbled occasionally".

Timlin, who won the 17th series of CBB, rose to fame on MTV show Geordie Shore and also featured on the fourth series of Ex on the Beach. He was also announced as the face of boohooMAN.com in March 2016.