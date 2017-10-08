Sculptor Daisy Boyd has been found dead at Nightingale Hospital – which specialises in treating eating disorders, addiction and other psychiatric illnesses – in Marylebone, central London. The 28-year-old artist's body was discovered on Thursday morning (5 October).

The circumstances of her death remain unclear.

Boyd's death comes just months after she split from her millionaire designer finance Dan Macmillan. Almost a year ago, Boyd and Macmillan were engaged in a glittering party at the River Cafe.

According to reports, Macmillan, 42, is believed to have ended their three-year relationship in July.

The Daily Mail reported that Dan - heir to the Macmillan family's £300m fortune - was also formerly engaged to Ukrainian model Sasha Volkova, but separated from her in late 2011.

It comes after the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in its most recent report said that the £5,000-a-week Nightingale Hospital required "improvement" in the area of patient safety. The commission added that "staff did not always know where the patients were in the hospital which was a potential risk for patients who might harm themselves or other people".

According to the Mirror, the hospital sent its "deepest sympathies" to the Boyd family but said that it was "not in a position to comment owing to the delicacy of the situation and out of respect to the family".

Daisy was the daughter of architect Tim Boyd and grand-daughter of the late River Café co-owner Rose Gray.

