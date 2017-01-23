Sadio Mane
Sadio Mane is one of the star attractions of the 2017 African Cup of Nations (Afcon)Getty

Senegal will take on Algeria in the Group B clash of the 2017 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) at Stade de Franceville, Franceville on 23 January, Monday.

The Lions of Teranga have sealed a berth in the last eight of the tournament following their 2-0 win over Zimbabwe in the second match. Keita Balde Diao assisted Liverpool star Sadio Mane, who opened the scoring in the ninth minute before Henri Saivet doubled the lead four minutes later.

Aliou Cisse will be delighted with his side's performance as they have scored four goals and kept two clean sheets in two matches played so far at the 2017 Afcon. He will be looking for another win to clinch the top spot in Group B.

Senegal are leading the table with six points after two games and are three points ahead of second place Tunisia. Algeria are third with a point, sharing the same number of points as fourth place Zimbabwe.

A defeat for Algeria on Monday will end their side's hope of making it to the quarter-final. Even a victory will not assure them a place in the knockout stages as they will have to then hope that Zimbabwe beats Tunisia.

Where to watch live

Kick-off is set for 7pm GMT/8pm local time. The 2017 African Cup of Nations will be telecast on Eurosport UK in the United Kingdom. Live streaming of the matches will be available on the Eurosport UK Player for mobile, tablet and desktop users.

Prediction

  • Senegal to win

Betting Odds (betfair)

  • Senegal to win: 21/10
  • Draw: 9/4
  • Algeria to win: 5/4

Team News

Senegal

Possible XI: Diallo; Gassama, Koulibaly, Mbodji, M'bengue; Gueye, Kouyate; Keita, Saivet, Mane; Sow.

Algeria

Possible XI: Asselah; Meftah, Bensebaini, Mandi, Ghoulam; Guedioura; Mahrez, Brahimi, Bentaleb, Ghezzal; Slimani.

Below is a list of TV channels that will air the game around the world:

Country/RegionBroadcaster
United KingdomEurosport UK
AngolaSuperSport Africa
AustraliabeIN Sports Australia
SenegalSuperSport Africa
CanadabeIN Sports Canada
Central African RepublicCanal +Sport Afrique, SuperSport Africa
CroatiaArena Sport
FrancebeIN Sports
IrelandEurosport UK
ItalyFox Sports
NetherlandsFox Sports
TurkeyTivibu Spor
SpainEurosport Spain
South AfricaSuperSport
United StatesbeIN Sports USA