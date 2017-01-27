Senegal will take on Cameroon in the second quarter-final clash of the 2017 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) at Stade de Franceville, Franceville, on Saturday, 28 January.

The Lions of Teranga have been in fine form as they have been undefeated so far in the ongoing tournament. The first two matches ended in victories over Tunisia and Zimbabwe and settled for a 2-2 draw against Algeria.

Aliou Cisse's side became the first team to register a place in the quarter-final after winning the first two Group B fixtures. He will be hoping that the West African nation can continue their impressive run in order to make it to the last four.

In the first two fixtures, Senegal kept clean sheets and conceded two goals in the last tie against Algeria. Cisse will be looking to avoid any slip-ups when his side take on Cameroon this Saturday.

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane will be the key player for Senegal. His absence at Anfield has seen Jurgen Klopp's side struggle with just one win in all competitions so far in 2017. The former Southampton star will be hoping to fire his national side to the semi-final of the Afcon.

Cameroon, on the other hand, finished behind Burkina Faso in Group A. They are also undefeated in the tournament and have two draws and a win to their name. The Indomitable Lions have faced Senegal on four occasions in the past and Cameroon have won on two occasions, while Senegal have managed to win on one occasion.

Where to watch live

Kick-off is set for 4pm GMT/5pm local time. The 2017 African Cup of Nations will be telecast on Eurosport UK in the United Kingdom. Live streaming of the matches will be available on the Eurosport UK Player for mobile, tablet and desktop users.

Prediction

Senegal to win

Betting Odds (betfair)

Senegal to win: 13/5

Draw: 2

Cameroon to win: 6/5

Team News

Senegal

Possible XI: Diallo; Gassama, Koulibaly, Mbodji, M'Bengue; Gueye, Kouyate; Keita, Saivet, Mane; Diouf.

Cameroon

Possible XI: Ondoa; Fai, Teikeu, N'koulou, Oyongo; Siani, Ngadjui; Moukandjo Bassogog, Tambe; Salli.

Below is a list of TV channels that will air the game around the world: