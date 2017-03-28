An international friendly between Senegal and Ivory Coast was abandoned on Monday (27 March) after spectators invaded the pitch and confronted several players.

The contest held at the 20,000-capacity Charlety Stadium on the outskirts of Paris was abandoned after 88 minutes with the match level at 1-1.

Pictures taken from the match show groups of spectators climbing over security fences to gain access to the stadium just before the trouble began with stewards unable to keep control as they broke out onto the pitch.

One pitch invader attempted to rugby tackle Senegal defender Lamine Gassama before referee Tony Chapron ordered the players back to the dressing room and abandoned the game.

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane opened the scoring for Senegal with a penalty after 68 minutes before on loan Fulham striker Gohi Cyriac equalised minutes later.

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly, Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye and Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha winger also involved.

Charlety Stadium is a multi-purpose stadium currently home to Paris FC, who currently play in the second tier of French football.

It is the second time a match between Senegal and Ivory Coast has been abandoned due to crowd disturbances. In 2012, Senegal were disqualified from the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations when their supporters started fires in the stands and threw missiles including stones, firecrackers and bottles on to the pitch with their side trailing 2-0.

Paris is currently battling Los Angeles for the right to hold the 2024 Olympic Games.