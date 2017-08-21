Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto is keen to stay at the Camp Nou and play in his preferred central midfield position amid interest from Premier League heavyweights Chelsea and Manchester United.

Roberto, 25, started and scored as Barcelona secured a comfortable 2-0 win over Real Betis in their first game of their league season on Sunday (20 August) and told of his happiness at being played in a central midfield role after spending much of his Barca career as a makeshift right-back.

Recent reports suggested that United and Chelsea were monitoring Roberto, who has a €40m (£36.1m) release clause in his current contract with Barcelona, but the three-time Spain international is not interested in a move to England and has stated his desire to "continue" performing in the Barca engine room.

"I'm happy," Roberto was quoted as saying by the Express. "[Against Real Madrid in the Super Cup] I was happy on a personal level and I felt comfortable today [Sunday], too. I played in my favoured midfield position.

"I started at the Bernabeu and the coach has given me confidence. I've scored today and I want to be important. In pre-season I wasn't starting, but now in the official matches I am playing more. I want to continue here and continue like this."

Roberto's comments will come as a blow to Chelsea, who are scouring the market for further midfield reinforcements after allowing Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Nathaniel Chalobah and Nemanja Matic join Crystal Palace, Watford and United respectively this summer.

With a deal for Roberto rather unlikely, Chelsea have turned their search for a new central midfielder closer to home, with Leicester City's Danny Drinkwater and Everton midfielder Ross Barkley believed to be on their radar. United do not appear to be in desperate need of a new resources, though manager Jose Mourinho has designs on signing a creative player before the window closes.

Roberto was arguably Barcelona's brightest player during their victory over Betis, but he will have to improve on his encouraging display if he is to maintain his place in their midfield. New signing Paulinho will provide immediate competition, while Nice star Jean Michael Seri could also challenge the Spaniard should his proposed €40m move goes ahead.