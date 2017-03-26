A car that ploughed into a cycle race has left one person fighting for their life and another in critical condition.

The wounded were taken to hospital as local reports say that two emergency medics, four rescue vehicles, a fire truck attended at the scene of the incident.

The race was organised by the Radsport Club Charlottenburg (RCC) in the Wannsee area of Berlin near a place called Nikolsoker Weg.

The RCC dates back to 1883, making it the oldest cycling club in Berlin and the second biggest in Germany, according to the Mirror.

More to follow.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

