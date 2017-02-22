Three changes for sevilla from their weekend win over Eibar, which kept them in the La Liga title race. Gabriel Mercado, Franco Vazquez and Wissam Ben Yedder all come in. Former Manchester City players Samir Nasri and Stevan Jovetic both start.

Ten changes for Leicester as they embark on their first ever Champions League knock-out tie. Only Ahmed Musa is retained from the 1-0 loss to Millwall. Riyad Mahrez and Wes Morgan among those to return.

Juventus are without Leonardo Bonucci after he rowed with manager Massimiliano Allegri after the win over Palermo. Fellow defenders Andrea Barzagli and Giorgio Chiellini are also doubtful.

Teams should be with us in around 20 minutes or so, but how will our sides line-up tonight?

Whatever the outcome of Leicester City's attempts to fight off relegation from the Premier League, many might look back at tonight as a crucial moment in their season. Now out of the FA Cup, the Champions League is the only distraction facing Claudio Ranieri's side, but could it be a welcome one?

If the Foxes can produce a performance of some credence, not least come away with an encouraging result, it could have a galvanizing affect on the rest of their season. It can't, after all, get much worse for the English champions.

The task of adding some respectability to their season comes in the form of Sevilla, who are enjoying a stunning campaign. Into the last 16 for the first time since 2010, their Europa League crown may have gone but Jorge Sampaoli won't worry one iota. His side's surprising La Liga title bid means they should be taken every bit as seriously as any of their counterparts from Spain.

In tonight's other game FC Porto host Juventus in a clash between Iker Casillas - the most experienced player in this competition - and Gianluigi Buffon who too has a century of appearances at this level. All the team news, build-up and updates on the way.