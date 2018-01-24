In a horrific incident, a 19-year-old Russian student stabbed his ex-girlfriend to death and then had sex with the corpse multiple times, according to a social media post he wrote, addressing the victim's parents, before killing himself.

The Daily Mail reported that Artyom Iskhakov told Tatiana Strakhova's parents that his sex obsession for their daughter drove him to kill her. Later in the post, he apologised for committing the cruel murder and told them the location of their bodies.

The two Russian students were reportedly sharing a flat even after their break up and according to police, Iskhakov was jealous of his 19-year-old ex-girlfriend's relationship with another man. Strakhova, who attended the prestigious Higher School of Economics at Moscow's National Research University, was in a relationship with a man called Igor from St Petersburg.

Iskhakov, a student of the elite Bauman University, wrote that his actions were "terrible - but I did what I wanted".

It is, meanwhile, not clear when and where the horrific incident took place. Police in Russia are investigating the deaths of both the students, the news outlet added.

In the post, the teenager reportedly admitted that he "got tired of listening to her f*****g explanations of why she doesn't want to drink with me - and seeing her flirting with my friend".

Describing how he killed her, he wrote: "She came home, I was sitting in the kitchen, she walked to her room.

"I punched her in the face, she fell on the floor. I punched her a few more times, blood started coming from her mouth, and she asked me to leave.

"I didn't leave, LOL, I started strangling her. At some point she clearly passed out, but heart continued beating. And I decided to f*** her before she got cold. After finishing, I realised that the heart was still beating," the teenager added, according to the UK daily.

He also said that he slit her throat after trying to strangle her and then "stabbed her twice between ribs on the left" until her heart stopped beating as blood kept oozing out of her throat. "Next I f****d her once again and decided to write this," he wrote.

He mentioned in the post that at some point he even stuffed her mouth with her tights as he could not see the blood. He also wanted to stop the strange sounds that her body was making, Daily Mail quoted him as saying in the post.

He continued writing, saying that he "also strangled her throat with a rope I had bought to try shibari (Japanese bondage) with her".

According to the post, he took a break to have sandwiches and also took a nap before resuming sexual assault on the corpse. "She's so cold just like her feelings for me," he wrote later in the message, but soon realised what he did and said he was "ashamed" and added: "Forgive me for taking your only child from you. I loved her very much. You know, at this very moment I've realised what the f**k I did. I feel cold and my hands have started shaking even more."

He also told them that he feels disgusted about having had sex with Tatiana's corpse, saying: "Now I can do nothing except kill myself. I've ruined the happiness of several people, and for what? In the end there is only one emptiness that will swallow me up.

"What have I turned into? Sorry. I cannot atone for my sins. I'll go kiss Tanya (Tatiana) on her cold forehead and prepare (for my death). She lies there dead and cold with no moving fingers - farewell, goodnight sweet princess."

He concluded the post saying to his parents that "there is no way back" for him and requested them to remember "something good" about him.