A Texas man who kidnapped and brutally murdered a teenage girl who was returning a movie to a Redbox machine at a parking lot in Lake Highlands was sentenced to life in prison on Saturday (20 January).

Antonio Cochran, 36, who also allegedly sexually assaulted 18-year-old Zoe Hastings, was sentenced following his conviction in 2015.

According to court documents, Hastings was at the Walgreens parking lot in Lake Highlands, Texas, when Cochran entered her vehicle and kidnapped her.

Cochran then allegedly sexually assaulted her and killed her by slashing her throat, the Daily Mail reported. Her body was later found by the police near a creek bed and her car was ditched nearby.

Police investigations revealed Cochran's DNA on a bloody knife recovered at the murder scene.

"There are no words that can express our sorrow to the Hastings family for having to endure such a traumatic and tragic loss. We will continue to pray for them and while we cannot bring Zoe back, we hope this outcome will help them heal," Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson said in a statement.

According to Hastings' father, Jim, he told Cochran that, "I hope you remember my face".

"I believe if he gets out of prison, he's going to do the same thing to somebody else. I'd hate that my daughter died and he goes and does it to somebody else," he added.

Along with his jail sentence, Cochran received a fine of $10,000 (£7167.70).