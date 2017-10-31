A sex offender who raped a woman after being let out of prison so he could visit his dying grandmother has been jailed for 16 years.

Simon Marshall, 49, was reportedly on short-term release when he went into the victim's home, dragged her upstairs and raped her.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told York Crown Court of the "hell" she had suffered as a result of the sex attack.

This included developing depression and a sense of worthlessness, she said.

"I never wanted sex with him, I used to say no but he wasn't bothered – he got what he wanted," she had told police after the attack, as reported by Metro.

Marshall, formerly of York but now of no fixed address, denied three counts of raping the woman, but was found guilty in August.

He was sentenced to 16 years imprisonment on Monday (30 October) after the court heard of his extensive criminal history.

He was approaching his release date from a five-year sentence for wounding with intent when he raped the woman, the court was told.

In 2006 Marshall had been handed a six-and-a-half year sentence for attempted rape and indecently assaulting a teenage girl.

He had also been jailed for nine years for a separate aggravated burglary offence.

Jailing him for 16 years for his most recent crimes, Recorder Patrick Palmer said: "Throughout, you have expressed no remorse, not only for these offences, but for any of your past offences, and have always sought to justify your offending."