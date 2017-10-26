CCTV footage has been released showing the shocking moment an 87-year-old woman was robbed of her purse at a supermarket in Shropshire.

The elderly woman was the victim of a "distraction robbery" while shopping at an Aldi store in Oswestry on the morning of 24 October.

The footage released by West Mercia Police shows one of the male suspects talking to the woman in the aisle of the supermarket.

While she is distracted, the second suspect reaches into her bag and takes her purse.

Police have now released footage of the suspects as part of an appeal to find the two men.

One man is said to have short hair and was wearing a smart blue jacket, while the other was bald with glasses, stocky and wearing a black jacket.

A crowd funding page to support the 87-year-old victim has raised more than £1,000. Amanda Williams, who set up the JustGiving page, said: "I would like to help this 87-year-old lady who was just doing her shopping that there is still some good in the world.

"She has had her purse stolen by a distraction theft in Oswestry. This could be my nan, your nan, it's not nice to happen to anyone. Please help me to make this lady believe that there is some good out there still."

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: "The incident took place at around 10.25am on 24 October, in a supermarket on Oswald Road in Oswestry.

"Anyone with information is urged to contact West Mercia Police on 101, quoting 251s of 24 October 2017."

Information can also be given anonymously to the Independent Charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.