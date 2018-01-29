A digital currency trader living in Oxfordshire was forced to transfer an undisclosed amount of bitcoin at gunpoint after four armed robbers broke into his home.

The home of Danny Aston, 30, in the picturesque village of Moulsford was targeted on 22 January by the gang.

The assailants tied up a woman in the house, put a baby outside in a pram and forced Aston to transfer his cryptocurrency. Aston and the woman, believed to be his partner, have not returned to the property since the incident.

The value of a single bitcoin is priced at approximately £7,750 ($10,900) at the time of writing.

The Telegraph reported that Aston lived with his business partner Amy Jay, 31, in a rented four-bedroom barn worth at least £700,000.

Both are listed at Companies House as directors of Aston Digital Currencies, which was launched in June 2017, and a computing firm called Butler Hosting.

The wealthy area has been the filming location of popular TV show Midsomer Murders.

Thames Valley Police confirmed that the incident took place but have not revealed how much money was taken.

A spokesman said: "Officers were called to a report that offenders had entered a residential property and threatened the occupants. No one was seriously injured during the incident. The National Police Air Service helicopter was deployed.

"Officers are particularly interested in speaking to anyone travelling through the village on the A329 Reading Road between 7.30am and 10.30am on Monday (22 January) who has dashcam footage, or anyone with mobile-phone footage.

"The investigation is in its early stages, however, initial inquiries suggest this may be a targeted incident. No arrests have been made at this stage."

During the incident a nearby school, Cranford House, was put into lockdown.

A mother who was dropping her children off at the time of the incident told the Mail on Sunday that she believed the culprits were aged between 18 and 25 and were wearing black tracksuits.

"I didn't see any gun, but that's what people locally are saying – and that the men wore balaclavas, which I didn't see either, just the hoodies pulled up," she said.

"It was a strange time for them to choose because there are always so many parents coming and going directly opposite. I'd be amazed if more people didn't see them."

Anyone with information is asked to call Thames Valley Police on the non-emergency number 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The Moulsford heist is believed to be the first of its kind in the UK. Earlier in January a similar incident was reported in Ottawa, Canada, when three men attempted to rob a financial institution at gunpoint, taking hostages but eventually fleeing empty-handed.