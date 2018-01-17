Shocking footage has been shared of three teenage girls torturing and abusing a 17-year-old disabled girl in Australia.

Revealed by Ten Eyewitness News, the video shows the victim having her head slammed into a picnic table repeatedly after she was led to a park on Monday (15 January) morning. She was then thrown into a nearby barbecue table.

According to the report, the girl was also forced to inhale shattered glass that reportedly came from her phone, which the teenagers destroyed. They then allegedly forced her hands onto the lit barbecue, severely burning her.

The assailants aged between 12 and 15 can also be seen kicking the victim's head. The incident took place in the rural town of Moe in Victoria - two hours east of Melbourne. She had been lured there under the pretext she would be meeting her boyfriend. The disabled girl was later taken to hospital with severe facial injuries.

"It's just incomprehensible that anyone would do that," the victim's mother told Ten anonymously. "It's not even animalistic, animals don't even do that kind of stuff. The amount of times they pummelled her head into that picnic table is disgusting. Her face is black and blue, she can't put her glasses on because her face is swollen up."

Senior constable Michael Thek told Ten it was one of the worst assaults some of the police officers had witnessed in more than 30 years. A friend of the victim said he was in disbelief that anyone could do something so sinister.

The suspects have been charged with robbery and assault.