This is the shocking moment a 92-year-old woman was dragged along the ground by a violent, hooded robber in east London. Footage of the broad-daylight attack shows the assailant follow the recently-widowed pensioner as she walks through an alleyway off Hoxton Street, Hackney, on Tuesday 27 June.

He can then be seen grabbing her handbag and trying to yank it away, pulling the screaming woman to the ground. She is dragged several feet along the concrete floor as she desperately tries to keep hold of her valuables.

Police say the victim was in so much pain she eventually let go, with her attacker fleeing into an alleyway and then north up Hoxton Street.

The incident happened at around 14:40 near to The Lawson Practice GP surgery in Nuttall Street. The woman sustained extensive bruising all over her body, including to her ribs, officers said.

Having also recently lost her husband of nearly 70 years, she is now said to be "terrified of leaving the house" and has lost her independence.

Police are still hunting the suspect and have urged anyone with information to come forward. He is described as a black man with short, black hair. He was wearing a blue hooded jacket and dark coloured trousers.

The handbag contained a £50 Virgin mobile phone, her Freedom Pass, documents, and £100 in cash, police said.

Detective Inspector Paul Ridley, of the Met Police, said: "I have been involved in many serious cases, however the devastating psychological trauma of this victim is possibly the worst I have encountered.

"The events have emotionally moved the initial officers that tended to the lady in the aftermath as well as the investigation team, especially witnessing this inconsolable elderly lady sobbing about the robbery and recent tragic events.

"I cannot comprehend how anyone could target a frail lady in her 90s using this amount of violence, it is truly horrific.

"If you were in the area at the time and saw the attack, or saw the suspect loitering or making his escape, then please contact the investigation team. Your witness account is vital.

"We have clear CCTV of the attacker. All I need is a name. There are a team of officers on standby ready to arrest him."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact Hackney CID via 101, or by tweeting @MetCC under Operation Name 'Brunton'. Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org