A massive blaze destroyed a shopping centre in a northeast Italy shopping district after starting on Saturday evening (25 February), say local reports. In a video, huge flames can be seen coming off the shopping centre in the town of Oderzo in the Veneto region.

Emergency services in the region reported no injuries and said that no one was in the mall when the fire occurred. La Republicca reported that several firefighter teams were sent to tackle the inferno at Parco Stella (Star Park).

Video of the vast fire showed massive plumes of black smoke spiralling from the building into the night sky while sirens flashed in front of the building. Oderzo is a town 66 miles northeast of Venice, in the heart of Veneto, with around 20,000 inhabitants.